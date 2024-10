Soumya lost the ball outside the stadium after hitting a six; he gave a message to the selectors ahead of the india series | Soumya

Soumya struck a massive six, sending the ball out of the stadium, sending a strong message to the selectors ahead of the India series. His performance showcases his readiness and determination to contribute to the team. #Soumya #Six #Selectors #IndiaSeries #BangladeshCricket #CricketHighlights #TeamSpirit #indvsban