Shakib's incredible bowling; Falls short of the title, bids farewell with the ball

Shakib Al Hasan delivered an outstanding performance with the ball, emerging as the most economical and impactful bowler for his team. Unfortunately, he didn't get a chance to bat, and the total couldn't be extended. On a day of collective failure, Shakib's brilliance with the ball stood out, but the Bangla Tigers had to endure another defeat. #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #T10League