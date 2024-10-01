
  • Shakib's farewell call, disappointment in the eyes; Bangladesh handed over the victory to India due to poor batting | Shakib
Shakib's farewell call, disappointment in the eyes; Bangladesh handed over the victory to India due to poor batting | Shakib

Shakib will be batting for the last possible time in his white-clothes career, not least on home soil. However, he could not win the hearts of the fans with the bat at the time of farewell. Disappointment fills this all-rounder too. Jadeja departed with the ball caught in his hand. He stood in the middle of the wicket for a while. Disappointment filled the dressing room as well. Shakib left after calling. #shakibalhasan #bangladeshcricket #indvsban

