Shakib shines again in Lanka T10; unhappy with umpire, smashes at 150+ strike rate

Shakib started with a stormy knock at a strike rate of over 150 in the Lanka T10. With three fours and one six, he seemed on his way to an even bigger innings. However, he was unfortunate to be dismissed LBW. Expressing his displeasure with the umpire's decision, Shakib was visibly upset, but despite wanting to review the call, he was unable to do so.