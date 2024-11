Shakib-Mashrafe has a brand value

Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza still hold significant brand value in Bangladesh cricket. There are ambitious plans for the upcoming BPL, including bringing in Hollywood and international stars to elevate the tournament's appeal. Amidst this, questions have arisen about Shakib's bowling action, and renowned coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim has shared his insights on the matter. #ShakibAlHasan #Mashrafe #BPL2025