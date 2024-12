Shakib gifts trousers to a fan, embraces another in heartwarming moment

Before boarding the team bus in Abu Dhabi, a fan approached Shakib Al Hasan requesting his jersey. Instead, Shakib handed over his trousers, saying, "Here, you can keep this!" The unexpected yet cherished gift left the fan overjoyed—after all, receiving something from the star all-rounder is no small feat! #ShakibAlHasan #BanglaTigers #T10League