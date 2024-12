Shakib fails bowling test, faces ECB ban

What an unexpected twist! Just a day ago, news broke that Shakib Al Hasan had passed his bowling action test. However, on Friday, ESPN Cricinfo reported the exact opposite—Shakib failed the test. As a result, a ban imposed by the ECB has been in effect since December 10. To participate in ECB-organized tournaments, Shakib will now have to undergo another assessment to clear his bowling action.