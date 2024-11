Seized all bank accounts of Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has officially confirmed the freezing of all bank accounts of Shakib Al Hasan. This decision follows an investigation launched after a prior request for financial details from Shakib and his wife's accounts. The recent government directive now formally orders the freeze on these accounts.