Salahuddin was appointed as senior assistant coach of Bangladesh

Mohammad Salahuddin, one of Bangladesh's top coaches, has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Bangladesh national cricket team. There had been long-standing calls to include him in the national team's coaching panel, and with recent changes in the country's leadership and the board's top management, Salahuddin has finally been given a place in the coaching setup. #Salahuddin #BCB #BangladeshCricket