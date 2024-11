Salahuddin wanted to be a coach even earlier

Mohammad Salahuddin, now appointed as Bangladesh's assistant coach under head coach Phil Simmons, aims to lead by example and inspire other coaches in the country. After a long wait, Salahuddin steps into this key role and has expressed deep gratitude to BCB President Faruk Ahmed for the opportunity. With his expertise, Salahuddin is poised to contribute significantly to Bangladesh cricket. #mohammadsalahuddin #bangladeshcricket #BCB