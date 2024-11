Saifuddin's new car is preferred by the mother; Dream helicopter ride

Mohammad Saifuddin recently bought a new car chosen by his mother, fulfilling one of her wishes. His next dream is to take her on a helicopter ride, as her happiness means the most to him. For Saifuddin, seeing his mother's smile is his greatest success. #mohammadsaifuddin #bangladeshcricket #bangladeshcricketteam