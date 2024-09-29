
  • Sabbir missed the opportunity to become a hero, Once again gave extreme discontinuity | Sabbir
Sabbir missed the opportunity to become a hero, Once again gave extreme discontinuity | Sabbir

There was never a question about Sabbir Rahman's talent; the concern lies in his consistency. The once hard-hitting batter disappointed the Harare Bolt team in the Zim Afro T10 League. After a brilliant 34 runs off 12 balls, he had the chance to lead his team to the finals, but he faced a golden duck, ending their tournament run. Once compared to the likes of Kohli and Maxwell, Sabbir missed yet another golden opportunity to shine. #SabbirRahman #BangladeshCricket #ZimAfroT10

