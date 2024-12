Sabbir ends NCL with a record; First 500+ runs and 15+ wickets in 12 years

Sabbir Hossain concluded the National Cricket League (NCL) with a remarkable all-round performance, becoming the first player in 12 years to achieve over 500 runs and take 15+ wickets in a single season. His exceptional consistency with both bat and ball made him a standout performer and etched his name in Bangladesh's domestic cricket history.