Russell's invitation brings four Victorians together in Jamaica

Bangladesh's emerging power-hitter Jaker Ali Anik visits the home of one of the world's greatest power-hitters, Andre Russell. Sharing a special moment on Instagram, Jaker captioned the photo, "Thank you for inviting." The picture features Jaker standing beside the legendary Caribbean star, with Mahidul Islam Ankon and their beloved coach Salahuddin completing the group. #JakerAliAnik #AndreRussell #Salahuddin #BangladeshCricket