Rubel was surprised to see the BPL draft

Is Shakib a victim of jealousy? Rubel Hossain expresses surprise after seeing the BPL draft, Imrul Kayes is frustrated, and Saifuddin feels he's been treated unfairly. The reactions highlight the controversies and emotions surrounding the BPL 2025 draft selections. #RubelHossain #ShakibAlHasan #ImrulKayes #Saifuddin #BPL2025 #BangladeshCricket #CricketControversy