Mustafizur registers for PSL draft with strong chances of securing a team

When one door closes, many others open. Mustafizur Rahman, who went unsold in the IPL auction, has now registered for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) draft. The left-arm pacer is set to participate in the PSL scheduled for April next year. The PSL authorities confirmed this news on Wednesday, sharing an announcement along with Mustafizur's photo on their official X handle.