Mrittunjoy is breaking stumps after returning from injury

Just back from medical treatment in Thailand and cleared for bowling, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury looked in top form at Mirpur, showing no signs of his long injury layoff. His line and length were impressively accurate, with ball after ball hitting the stumps. If all goes as planned, he’s set to make his return in the NCL T20. #MrittunjoyChowdhury #TanzimHasanSakib #BangladeshCricket