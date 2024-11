Miraz was great, deserved a century

Aiden Markram praised Mehidy Hasan Miraz for his exceptional performance, stating that he deserved a century for his efforts. Markram noted the significance of the victory, calling it "special," and remarked that Bangladesh could have potentially fielded another pace bowler in the match. #MehidyHasanMiraz #AidenMarkram #BangladeshCricket