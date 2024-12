Miraz eyes the world no. 1 all-rounder spot, only Jadeja ahead

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had already surpassed Shakib Al Hasan, and now he has moved past Ravichandran Ashwin as well. The Bangladeshi all-rounder has climbed to the second spot in the ICC Test rankings for all-rounders. With this remarkable achievement, Miraz now stands on the brink of becoming the world’s No. 1 all-rounder.