Making BPL the best Ever: will Shakib be missed?

A single frame captures the prominent faces of the nation's sports world, including Tamim, Mushfiqur, and the BCB President, alongside the guiding figure of sports in the country, advisor Asif Mahmud. The BPL has created a unique atmosphere, with efforts in full swing to make it the greatest edition in history. Every possible step is being taken to ensure a memorable tournament!