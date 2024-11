Love him or hate him, Shakib is the greatest

Whether you love him or hate him, Shakib Al Hasan is undeniably one of the greatest. He has put Bangladesh on the global cricketing map with his extraordinary performances. His influence has been so profound that even a song was written in his honor, as noted by musician Zohad. Shakib's legacy continues to inspire many, making him a pivotal figure in Bangladesh's cricket history.