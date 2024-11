Litton is getting ready to big score

"Defense, defense, flick; defense, defense, push—sometimes Litton can play the drive." If someone were to write a poem about Litton Das's patience at the nets, this could very well be the opening line. Litton’s net sessions often start just like this, with a careful focus on technique and endurance. #LittonDas #BANvSA #BangladeshCricket