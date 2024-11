Disappointed to miss first international century by 3 runs

Bangladeshi cricketer Kalam Siddiki Aileen recently expressed admiration for his idol Sachin Tendulkar and noted AB de Villiers as a favorite player. However, he faced disappointment after narrowly missing his first international century by just 3 runs. Kalam’s sentiments show both his passion and his appreciation for these cricketing legends. #bcb #bangladeshcricket #kalamsiddikialeen