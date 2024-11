Dhaka Capitals are overjoyed to have Sujan

The Dhaka Capitals initially planned to bring in a foreign coach but ultimately chose a homegrown legend: Khaled Mahmud Sujon. Known as one of the most successful coaches in BPL history, Sujon has officially signed on to lead Shakib Khan’s Dhaka Capitals. His expertise and connection to Bangladesh cricket make him a strong choice to guide the team in BPL 2025. #KhaledMahmudSujon #DhakaCapitals #BPL2025