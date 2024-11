Dashing Soumya, Saifuddin seeks prayers: Riders head to Guyana dreaming of glory

Dashing look, Soumya Sarkar heads to the West Indies with his eyes set on the Global Super League! Representing Rangpur Riders, he carries the opportunity to make Bangladesh cricket proud. Now, it’s time for Soumya Sarkar to be as dashing on the field as his style off it. #SoumyaSarkar #MohammadSaifuddin #RangpurRiders #GlobalSuperLeague #BangladeshCricket