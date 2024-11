Bijoy's storm in T20 style, 12 fours and sixes around the field

With a massive six landing in the stands, Anamul Haque Bijoy once again unleashed a batting storm in Sylhet. After a century in the previous innings, he turned the final innings of the four-day Test into a T20 showcase, smashing boundaries all around. Bijoy's red-ball innings was nothing short of a T20 blitz, lighting up the match with his aggressive style. #AnamulHaqueBijoy #BangladeshCricket #NCL