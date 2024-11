Bavuma is ruled out of the Chittagong Test

The team is thrilled after winning the Mirpur Test, but regular captain Temba Bavuma remains visibly disappointed. Unable to play in the first match due to an elbow injury, he has now been ruled out of the second Test as well. Bavuma will have to wait until next month’s home series against Sri Lanka to make his return as he continues to recover. #TembaBavuma #AidenMarkram #BANvSA