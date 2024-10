Ashwin told the secret of winning in two and a half days; He called Jaiswal a special talent | Ashwin | IND vs BAN

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed the secrets behind winning the match in just two and a half days. He praised Yashasvi Jaiswal, labeling him a special talent and emphasizing the importance of his contributions to the team. Ashwin's insights reflect the strategic brilliance and depth of talent within the Indian squad as they face Bangladesh. #Ashwin #YashasviJaiswal #INDvsBAN