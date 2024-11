Afif has become the father of twin daughters

Cricketer Afif Hossain Dhruvo is overjoyed, celebrating the incredible blessing of becoming a father to twin daughters. On Saturday, October 26th, the talented young left-handed batter of Bangladesh's national team shared this heartwarming news with his fans through a post on his verified Facebook page, expressing his gratitude to the Creator for this wonderful gift.