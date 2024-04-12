
Yorkshire English County News
Root set to make Red ball return for Yorkshire

Joe Rootis set to make his first red-ball appearance for Yorkshire in almost two years as he prepares to line up against Gloucestershire this week in the second round of the County

Rajasthan Royals eye on Bids to Overtake Yorkshire English County

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals has launched a takeover bid for English county club Yorkshire, potentially making them the first county club to be owned by a

