West Indies vs Sri Lanka News
thumb

New face in West Indies squad for Sri Lanka tour.

Cricket West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. Jeremy Solozano, a 26-year-old left-arm opener, has been named in the squad for the

thumb

Watch: Dinesh Chandimal caught red-handed in the leaked video footage

Test cricket this year has been damaged by the ball-tampering scandal. Earlier in March, Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft were involved in the ball-tampering scandal

