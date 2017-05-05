West Indies vs Pakistan 2017 News
Gabriel's five-for humiliates Pakistan
Shannon Gabriel has starred in West Indies' 106-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown. The three-match series is now equalled 1-1.West Indies
Chase's ton revives West Indies
All-rounder Roston Chase has scored a marauding century against Pakistan on day one of the second Test at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. He is supported by a half-century f
Unlucky Misbah remains 99 not out
So near, but still so far. Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq has had to stop remaining unbeaten for 99 runs in the first innings of the first Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingst
Younis completes 10000 Test runs
Pakistan's Younis Khan has completed 10000-run landmark in Test cricket during the first Test against West Indies in Kingston. He is the first Pakistani ever to achieve this milest
Younis not to change his decision
Pakistani veteran batsman Younis Khan is firm about his decision of retiring from International cricket after West Indies Tests. A day before he said he might change his decision,
WI-Pak Sabina Test evenly poised at day one
The first day of first Test between West Indies and Pakistan is equally balanced at Sabina Park, Kingston as the hosts have anchored the innings after early blows from Pakistani bo
PCB to reward Misbah
Pakistan Test captain, Misbah-ul-Haq will be rewarded Imtiaz Ahmed Spirit of Cricket Trophy by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as he bids goodbye to International cricket.Reports
West Indies Test squad declared to face Pakistan
Although right-handed middle order batsman cum off-spinner Marlon Samuels and all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite has played much better than any other performers in the recent matches f
Taylor set to make Test-return
West Indian fast bowler Jerome Taylor is set to make return to Test cricket after ending a nine-month retirement from the red ball International cricket. He will be available for s
Lewis' 91 keeps West Indies alive
West Indies have returned to winning form with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan in the 3rd T20I at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain. Local boy Evin Lewis smashed 91 runs in the
Pakistan seal thrilling victory with Shadab's spin
Pakistan have taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 against West Indies in the four-match T20I series as the visitors seal three-run win against the Caribbeans at Queenspark Oval, Port