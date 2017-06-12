West Indies vs Afghanistan 2017 News
WI come back to level series with Afghanistan
West Indies have returned in the three-match against Afghanistan as they seal a four-wicket victory in the second ODI at Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.Afghani
Rashid takes 7 as Afghanistan humiliate WI
Magic boy Rashid Khan has bowled the fourth best bowling figures in the history of ODI. The leg-spinner has taken seven wickets for 18 runs against West Indies in the first ODI in
West Indies to host Afghanistan in June
West Indies will host Afghanistan for three T20Is and three ODIs in June this year when the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be played in England and Wales.This will be Afghanistan's