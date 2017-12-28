Wally Hammond News
Cook eclipses Mahela, Shiv, Lara
Alastair Cook has surpassed three Test greats in the leading run-scorers list during his ongoing innings of 244* in the first innings of the fourth Test against Australia at the MC
