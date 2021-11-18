Under - 19 World Cup News
Defending champion get easy group in ICC U-19 WC 2022
Bangladesh are the current defending champions, having beaten India in a low-scoring thriller in the Final of the 2020 edition of the U19 World Cup.Defending champion get easy grou
Manhas joins as batting consultant of Under-19
For ensuring the pipeline of the national team, Bangladesh Cricket Board put best of efforts to train rising cricketers of Under-19 team hence appointed Mithun Manhas, the right ha
Shawon optimistic to yield tough times to Nepal
Bangladesh Under-19 team young left handed off spinner Saleh Ahmed Shawon is beaming with confidence ahead of the quarter final match against Nepal in the ongoing ICC Youth World C
Young tigers to be newly enveloped
With less than two days to go for the competition, a new jersey containing the logo of ‘Fresh’ – the flagship brand of Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) has been handed over to Bang
ICC security inspection team arrives in Dhaka
Nader ChowdhuryA team of inspectors from International Cricket Council (ICC) is now in Bangladesh to investigate the venues, preparation and more significantly the security conditi
Sylhet stadium to be renovated for Under - 19 World Cup
Nazmus SakibAs the Under 19 World Cup is knocking at the door step, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is going through a renovation process. Though the process has been started,