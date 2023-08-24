Tom Taylor News
Tom Taylor signs four-year deal with Worcestershire
Ashley Giles has pulled off the first major transfer coup of his tenure as Worcestershire chief executive, signing all-rounder Tom Taylor on a four-year deal from Northamptonshire.
