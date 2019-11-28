
  Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 News
Watch: Shreyas pulls off Dhoni's helicopter shot in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy

Mumbai registered a mammoth score of 243 runs in their 20 overs, but it was Shreyas Iyer, who took most of the spotlight after pulling off MS Dhoni's helicopter shot.India's wicket

Watch: Yusuf Pathan takes a breathtaking catch during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Game

India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan grabbed a magnificent diving catch during a Syed Mushtaq Ali game between Baroda and Karnataka on Saturday in Visakhapatnam.The Baroda cricketer Yusu

