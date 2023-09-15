
Stuart MacGill News
thumb

Stuart MacGill charged with drug dealing amid kidnapping

Former Australia bowler StuartMacGill has been accused with abduction in connection with the trafficking of acommercial quantity of cocaine.In April 2021, the formerleg-spinner was

thumb

McGill disappointed not being able to take Bangladesh spin coach duty

Bangladesh Cricket Board had been looking for a spin coach since long. During the tour of India last year, Bangladesh cricket authorities contacted with former Indian spinner Sunil

thumb

MacGill confirmed as Tigers spin coach

[caption id="attachment_83671" align="aligncenter" width="595"] MacGill has no prior coaching experience but has mentored a number of spinners in Australia. © Getty[/caption]The Ba

