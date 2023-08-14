Steven Finn News
England pacer Steven Finn announced retirement from all forms of cricket
After a successful 18-year professionalcareer, former England fast bowler Steven Finn has announced retirement fromall forms of cricket.Finn has not played red-ball cricketfor Engl
The Steven Finn Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Steven Thomas Finn is a professional English cricketer, born 4 April 1989 in Watford, Hertfordshire, England. Finn is a 6'7" right arm fast bowler and can bat with his right hand.S
Finn ruled out of Ashes tour
With the Ashes right around the corner, England have got a huge blow as fast bowler Steven Finn is ruled out of the series due to injury in his left knee.Many hoped all rounder Ben
Finn recalled for Woakes in England squad
Right-arm fast bowler Steven Finn has been recalled in for injured Chris Woakes for the rest of England's ICC Champions Trophy 2017 mission. England and Wales Cricket Board announc