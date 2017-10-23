Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2017 News
Pakistan clean sweeps Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's miserable formal in the ODI format continued in the 5th ODI as they lost by 9 wickets. With that, Pakistan whitewashed Sri Lanka comfortably in the 5 match ODI series.
