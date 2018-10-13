
South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
thumb

South Africa take 2-0 lead, Zimbabwe suffer fifth loss

A nightmare tour continues for Zimbabwe as they have now also suffered a series loss in T20I series with one match still to go. After restricting the hosts to only 132 runs, South

thumb

Du Plessis announced fit for 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who was ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe due to injury has surprisingly recovered quicker than expected and he is now all set to pl

thumb

That wasn't me - Steyn on playing match winning knock

Playing an ODI after almost more than two years, Dale Steyn delivered a tremendous all-round performance to rescue South Africa and guide them to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe

thumb

Tahir-Steyn demolish Zimbabwe

After some early damages, South Africa crawled back strongly into the game to thrash Zimbabwe once again and go 2-0 up in the 3 match ODI series.In the first one hour of the match,

thumb

South Africa win first ODI in tricky fashion

Despite bowling out Zimbabwe for only 117 runs, the hosts South Africa had to fight it hard to secure a win in the opening ODI at Diamond Oval.After winning the toss, South Africa

thumb

Elgar included in ODI squad for Zimbabwe series

Dean Elgar, who last played a One-Day International in 2015, has been included in the South Africa squad for the three-match home series against Zimbabwe.Cricket South Africa has a

thumb

Steyn recalled for ODIs against Zimbabwe

South African fast bowler Dale Steyn makes a come back into the ODI squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe which will begin at the end of September.Zimbabwe will tour to South A

thumb

Taylor returns for SA, Bangladesh tours

Zimbabwe have named strong squad for Bangladesh tour as veterans Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine make return for the upcoming tours in South Africa and Bangladesh.[c

