South Africa vs Zimbabwe 2018 News
South Africa take 2-0 lead, Zimbabwe suffer fifth loss
A nightmare tour continues for Zimbabwe as they have now also suffered a series loss in T20I series with one match still to go. After restricting the hosts to only 132 runs, South
Du Plessis announced fit for 3rd ODI against Zimbabwe
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who was ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe due to injury has surprisingly recovered quicker than expected and he is now all set to pl
That wasn't me - Steyn on playing match winning knock
Playing an ODI after almost more than two years, Dale Steyn delivered a tremendous all-round performance to rescue South Africa and guide them to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe
Tahir-Steyn demolish Zimbabwe
After some early damages, South Africa crawled back strongly into the game to thrash Zimbabwe once again and go 2-0 up in the 3 match ODI series.In the first one hour of the match,
South Africa win first ODI in tricky fashion
Despite bowling out Zimbabwe for only 117 runs, the hosts South Africa had to fight it hard to secure a win in the opening ODI at Diamond Oval.After winning the toss, South Africa
Elgar included in ODI squad for Zimbabwe series
Dean Elgar, who last played a One-Day International in 2015, has been included in the South Africa squad for the three-match home series against Zimbabwe.Cricket South Africa has a
Steyn recalled for ODIs against Zimbabwe
South African fast bowler Dale Steyn makes a come back into the ODI squad for the ODI series against Zimbabwe which will begin at the end of September.Zimbabwe will tour to South A
Taylor returns for SA, Bangladesh tours
Zimbabwe have named strong squad for Bangladesh tour as veterans Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams and Craig Ervine make return for the upcoming tours in South Africa and Bangladesh.[c