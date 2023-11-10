
Shrinivas Chandrashekaran News
thumb

Bangladesh team's analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran to leave after World Cup

Bangladesh cricket team’sperformance analyst Shrinivas Chandrasekaran is leaving after the disappointingODI World Cup. Shrinivas was associated with the coaching staff of theBangla

thumb

'Felt like school cricket' - Bangladesh analyst blasts

The rain-hit New Zealand vs Bangladesh second T20I at McLean Park in Napier was full of drama with Bangladesh not knowing their exact target being one of them.Bangladesh, who opted

thumb

Shrinivas acknowledged by Bangladesh coach

Shrinivas Chandrashekaran, an IT engineer from India, has been assisting Bangladesh as performance analyst over the years.Modern day cricket teams require computer analysts to get

