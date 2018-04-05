Shaikhar Dhawan News
Fix your own country: Dhawan asks Afridi
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan slammed Shahid Afridi hard over his comments against India in the Kashmir issue, needled him saying to ‘fix own country first’ before pointing to India
