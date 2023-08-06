
Schedules Changes News
More changes in the ICC World Cup schedules are expected

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) and Kolkata Police have requested a change in the schedules of Pakistan vs England game at the 2023 ODI World Cup.The Secretary of the Board

Expect changes in World Cup 2023 schedule confirm BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

The Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Jay Shah, has confirmed that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the venue for the blockbuster 2023 IC

