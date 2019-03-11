
Robiul Islam News
thumb

Robiul Islam banned for 3 years

Former Bangladesh cricketer Robiul Islam has been banned for 3 years by Satkhira District Sports Association.Robiul has been banned for three years due to misconduct, as per report

thumb

Robiul Islam retires from all formats of cricket

Bangladesh pacer Robiul Islam announced his retirement from all formats of cricket.The 32 year old fast bowler from Shatkhira came with the decision after being left out from the n

thumb

Robiul Islam to play for Chittagong Vikings

Nader ChowdhuryRobiul Islam, who remained unsold during the player by choice segment which took place on 22nd October, has finally found a team for the third season of the Banglade

