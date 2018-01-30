
Robi Axiata Limited News
thumb

Star cricketers to face financial loses under team sponsorship contract

In 2015, after the tender calling of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), media agency Top of Mind diluted telecommunication company Grameen Phone to purchase the sponsorship of Banglad

thumb

Robi Axiata Limited wins the race to become new sponsor of Bangladesh

Terminating all speculations and competitions of tender, Robi Axiata Limited became the sponsor of Bangladesh national team for one more time. The sponsorship included Bangladesh m

thumb

BCB looking for new sponsor

Bangladesh Cricket Board is on the verge of completion of two year sponsorship contract with private mobile operator company Robi Axiata Limited. Robi Axiata bought the deal from ‘

