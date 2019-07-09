PepsiCo News
Virat Kohli's newest fan to blow trumpet on every India boundary
By Bipin Dani Team India captain Virat Kohli's newest cricket fan Charulata Patel has signed an endorsement with PepsiCo. [caption id="attachment_124776" align="aligncenter" width=
Indra Nooyi appointed as first independent female director of ICC
Indra Nooyi, the PepsiCo chairman and CEO has been appointed as the first independent female director of International Cricket Council, the announcement was made, on Saturday, by t