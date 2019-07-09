
PepsiCo News
thumb

Virat Kohli's newest fan to blow trumpet on every India boundary

By Bipin Dani Team India captain Virat Kohli's newest cricket fan Charulata Patel has signed an endorsement with PepsiCo. [caption id="attachment_124776" align="aligncenter" width=

thumb

Indra Nooyi appointed as first independent female director of ICC

Indra Nooyi, the PepsiCo chairman and CEO has been appointed as the first independent female director of International Cricket Council, the announcement was made, on Saturday, by t

