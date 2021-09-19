Pakistan vs New Zealand 2021 News
Blackcaps in Dubai after Pakistan exit
New Zealand have landed in Dubai, UAE after cancelling their white-ball tour of Pakistan at the 11th hour for security reasons.On September 17, minutes before the start of the firs
Pakistan-New Zealand series abandoned
New Zealand's first tour of Pakistan in 18 years has been abandoned over security threats in the country.Both teams were supposed to play the first of three ODIs in Rawalpindi on F
Pak-NZ ODIs to not have Super League status
Unavailability of Decision Review System (DRS) has madePakistan Cricket Board and New Zealand Cricket choose to scrap Cricket World Cup Super League status from the three ODIs sche
Misbah, Waqar step down as Pakistan coaches
Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis have stepped down from respective Pakistan head coach and bowling coach roles ahead of the New Zealand series.Misbah, who had to remain in Jamaica af
No Boult, Williamson for Bangladesh tour
New Zealand have announced squads for their upcoming white-ball tours of Bangladesh and Pakistan.The Blackcaps have not included the likes of Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Tim Sout
NZ set for first Pakistan tour in 18 years
New Zealand are set for their first international tour of Pakistan since 2003.On finishing five-match T20I series in Bangladesh, New Zealand will head to Pakistan for three ODIs (p
New Zealand planning tour to Pakistan after 18 years
New Zealand national cricket team have not visited Pakistan since 2003. However, the New Zealand Cricket Board (NZC) has expressed desire in visiting Pakistan after 18 years as par