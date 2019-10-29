Pakistan vs Australia 2019 News
Misbah reveals Pakistan's key for success
Ahead of the upcoming series in Australia, Pakistan head coach Misbah Ul Haq acknowledged that they have to adjust to the Aussie conditions as quickly as possible in order to do we
Pakistan fined for slow over rate in fourth ODI against Australia
Pakistan have been fined for a slow over rate in the fourth one day international against Australia in Dubai on Friday.Imad Wasim, the Pakistan captain for the match, has been fine
Australia escape through slender win eclipsing twin hundreds from Pakistan
Australia are leading the five match series against Pakistan by 4-0 winning the fourth match by six runs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.Visiting Aussies pulled off a
Akhtar hits out at Malik's comment at post-match
Legendary Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has hit out at interim skipper Shoaib Malik over his latest remarks about the team's ongoing ODI series against Australia. Pakistan did
Dislocated shoulder obstacles Jhye Richardson's World Cup hopes
Jhye Richardson has suffered from a dislocated right shoulder and will miss the remainder of Australia's one day international series against Pakistan.The injury, therefore, pushed
Australia in trouble with stomach bug ahead of the Pakistan series
In their final limited over appearance before the World Cup 2019, Australia are preparing themselves for the series against Pakistan.But the visitors are agitated by the attack of
Smith, Warner set to return to join Australia in UAE tour
Banned Australian star duo David Warner and Steve Smith will make their return to international cricket when Australia tour the United Arab Emirates to play an ODI series against P
Pakistan rest key players including Sarfraz for Australia series
With World Cup right around the corner and after an exhaustive five months of cricket, Pakistan have rested five vital players including the captain Sarfraz Ahmed for the Australia
Steven Smith-David Warner overlooked, Starc ruled out of UAE tour
Banned Australian star duo Steven Smith, David Warner have been overlooked for the forthcoming limited over tour of UAE despite the suspension ending before the tour.Australia sele
Smith, Warner could turn up for Pakistan series
Australia have been handed a huge boost as their trump cards Steve Smith and David Warner are possibly in line for an instant return to the Australian team when their bans expire m
Pakistan announce ODI series schedule against Australia
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced the schedule for the five-match ODI series against Australia where David Warner and Steve Smith are likely to make their comeback.The OD