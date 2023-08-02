PAK tour to IND News
Bilawal Bhutto led the penal to discuss Pakistan's participation in World Cup in India
A panel appointed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to rule on the matter related to Pakistan's participation in the World Cup in India will meet for the first time on Thursday.The
PCB writes a letter to government for permission to travel to India for ODI World Cup
The Pakistan Cricket Board has officially asked the Government of Pakistan for permission to travel to India to compete in this year's ODI World Cup.The Pakistan Cricket Board form